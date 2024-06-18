Left Menu

Cyber-Criminals Nabbed for Duping Delhi's Chief Medical Officer

The Delhi Police apprehended three individuals from Haryana for swindling the chief medical officer of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital of Rs 2 lakh with false investment promises. The accused were tracked down and arrested after a detailed investigation and raid.

Updated: 18-06-2024 19:14 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three cyber-criminals from Haryana. The trio allegedly duped the chief medical officer of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital of Rs 2 lakh, guaranteeing high returns on share market investments, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

Identified as Yajuvender Singh (38) from Gurugram and Hisar residents Gaurav Jain (36) and Amit Garg (38), the accused were apprehended following a rigorous investigation. The arrest came after Singh tricked the complainant, who paid Rs 12,500 for a share market course through a WhatsApp group, into transferring Rs 2.02 lakh by promising a monthly return of 5-7%.

Subsequently, Singh blocked the complainant's contact number once the transaction was completed, leading the complainant to notify the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena elaborated that the investigation involved analyzing call details of nearly 100 mobile numbers and tracking money trails. A raid conducted on June 13 in Gurugram led to Singh's arrest, and information provided by him resulted in capturing Jain and Garg. The police also seized four laptops, mobile phones, wi-fi routers, chequebooks, passbooks, SIM cards, ledgers, and registers.

