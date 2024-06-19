Tragedy Strikes as Man Gunned Down in West Delhi Burger King
A man was shot dead at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi, by three unidentified assailants. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The police are investigating by reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
A tragic incident unfolded late Tuesday evening when a man was fatally shot by three unidentified assailants inside a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police reported.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the J Block area attack. Despite being rushed to the hospital, medical professionals pronounced him dead. Senior police officials are currently on the scene.
The man, who was not alone during the assault, was accompanied by an individual who managed to escape when the shooting began, as per an official statement.
Law enforcement officers and the crime scene investigation team have meticulously examined the site. Several police teams have been tasked with gathering further information.
Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the perpetrators involved in the deadly attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
