Navy Chief Briefs PM Modi on Strategic Combat Readiness

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Tuesday on the strategic combat readiness of the Indian Navy and efforts to enhance its capabilities. The meeting focused on the Navy's comprehensive operational and administrative activities.

Admiral Tripathi assured Prime Minister Modi of the Navy's unwavering commitment to remain 'combat ready -- anytime, anywhere, anyhow' while emphasizing the force's pursuit of 'AatmaNirbharta' or self-reliance in capability building. The Indian Navy has played a crucial role in assisting cargo vessels under threat in the Red Sea amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Additionally, Admiral Tripathi informed the Prime Minister about various nation-building initiatives, training and welfare measures for personnel, and the drive towards triservice synergy and integration across domains. Having assumed the role of Navy chief on April 30, Tripathi underscores the Indian Navy's resilience and preparedness in safeguarding national maritime interests.

