Left Menu

Navy Chief Briefs PM Modi on Strategic Combat Readiness

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian Navy's combat preparedness and capability enhancements. The CNS highlighted the force's operational and administrative activities, commitment to 'AatmaNirbharta' (self-reliance), and recent efforts to protect maritime interests amidst regional threats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:22 IST
Navy Chief Briefs PM Modi on Strategic Combat Readiness
Dinesh K Tripathi
  • Country:
  • India

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Tuesday on the strategic combat readiness of the Indian Navy and efforts to enhance its capabilities. The meeting focused on the Navy's comprehensive operational and administrative activities.

Admiral Tripathi assured Prime Minister Modi of the Navy's unwavering commitment to remain 'combat ready -- anytime, anywhere, anyhow' while emphasizing the force's pursuit of 'AatmaNirbharta' or self-reliance in capability building. The Indian Navy has played a crucial role in assisting cargo vessels under threat in the Red Sea amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Additionally, Admiral Tripathi informed the Prime Minister about various nation-building initiatives, training and welfare measures for personnel, and the drive towards triservice synergy and integration across domains. Having assumed the role of Navy chief on April 30, Tripathi underscores the Indian Navy's resilience and preparedness in safeguarding national maritime interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024