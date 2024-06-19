China's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Korean Peninsula

China expressed hope that exchanges between Russia and North Korea would contribute to peace and security in the region, the South Korean government said. South Korea and China held high-level security talks on Tuesday in Seoul and agreed to develop relations toward a "more mature, healthier direction," the South Korean government said in a statement.

Top South Korean officials asked Chinese counterparts to play a constructive role as tensions on the Korean peninsula created by close military cooperation between Russia and North Korea are against Chinese interests, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)