China's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Korean Peninsula
China expressed optimism that Russia-North Korea relations would contribute to regional peace. During high-level security talks in Seoul, South Korea and China agreed to improve relations. South Korea urged China to play a constructive role as Russian-North Korean military ties threaten regional stability.
China expressed hope that exchanges between Russia and North Korea would contribute to peace and security in the region, the South Korean government said. South Korea and China held high-level security talks on Tuesday in Seoul and agreed to develop relations toward a "more mature, healthier direction," the South Korean government said in a statement.
Top South Korean officials asked Chinese counterparts to play a constructive role as tensions on the Korean peninsula created by close military cooperation between Russia and North Korea are against Chinese interests, the statement said.
