Legal Battle Ensues Over Cargo Ship Crew's Departure Amid Bridge Collapse Probe

Attorneys are urging a federal judge to block crew members of the cargo ship Dali from leaving the United States amid an ongoing investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a catastrophic event that resulted in six fatalities.

The Dali's crew, mainly from India and Sri Lanka, have not left the ship since it crashed into the bridge's columns after leaving Baltimore on March 26. A court filing reveals that eight crew members had planned to depart as soon as Thursday.

Representatives of Baltimore argue that the crew holds vital information regarding the tragedy and should remain for depositions in ongoing civil litigation. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the ship's owner confirmed partial crew departures, although exact details remain unclear. The ship's journey to Norfolk, Virginia for repairs also lacks a firm timeline.

