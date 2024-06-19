Left Menu

Legal Battle Ensues Over Cargo Ship Crew's Departure Amid Bridge Collapse Probe

Attorneys are seeking to prevent crew members of the cargo ship Dali from leaving the U.S. amid the investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which killed six workers. Legal teams argue the crew has crucial information. A court ruling is pending.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:17 IST
Legal Battle Ensues Over Cargo Ship Crew's Departure Amid Bridge Collapse Probe
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Attorneys are urging a federal judge to block crew members of the cargo ship Dali from leaving the United States amid an ongoing investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a catastrophic event that resulted in six fatalities.

The Dali's crew, mainly from India and Sri Lanka, have not left the ship since it crashed into the bridge's columns after leaving Baltimore on March 26. A court filing reveals that eight crew members had planned to depart as soon as Thursday.

Representatives of Baltimore argue that the crew holds vital information regarding the tragedy and should remain for depositions in ongoing civil litigation. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the ship's owner confirmed partial crew departures, although exact details remain unclear. The ship's journey to Norfolk, Virginia for repairs also lacks a firm timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024