Bengaluru Couple Finds Venomous Snake in Amazon Package, Sparks Outrage
A couple in Bengaluru discovered a spectacled cobra stuck in an Amazon package. The incident, which involved an Xbox controller order, went viral after they shared a video online. Amazon is now investigating the safety breach, emphasizing their commitment to customer safety.
A Bengaluru couple discovered a live snake in an Amazon package, sending shockwaves through the online shopping community.
The snake, believed to be a spectacled cobra, was trapped in the adhesive tape of the packaging. The couple, who ordered an Xbox controller, captured the entire incident on video, making it go viral.
An Amazon India spokesperson assured that the company is prioritizing a thorough investigation into this shocking breach of safety protocols. 'The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority,' the spokesperson told PTI, reaffirming their commitment to addressing customer complaints seriously.
