Bengaluru Couple Finds Venomous Snake in Amazon Package, Sparks Outrage

A Bengaluru couple discovered a live snake in an Amazon package, sending shockwaves through the online shopping community.

The snake, believed to be a spectacled cobra, was trapped in the adhesive tape of the packaging. The couple, who ordered an Xbox controller, captured the entire incident on video, making it go viral.

An Amazon India spokesperson assured that the company is prioritizing a thorough investigation into this shocking breach of safety protocols. 'The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority,' the spokesperson told PTI, reaffirming their commitment to addressing customer complaints seriously.

