Sub Inspector Arrested for Alleged Rape of Woman Constable in Telangana

A Sub Inspector in Telangana was arrested for allegedly raping a woman head constable at gunpoint in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The incident reportedly took place on June 15 in a guest room of an irrigation project. A police investigation is underway following the woman's complaint.

Updated: 19-06-2024 15:16 IST
Sub Inspector Arrested for Alleged Rape of Woman Constable in Telangana
  Country:
  India

A Sub Inspector was detained on Wednesday in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana, for the alleged rape of a woman head constable, according to local police sources.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 15 in a guest room of an irrigation project where the accused works at Kaleswaram police station, along with the female victim.

In her filed complaint, the woman claimed the SI wielded a revolver to intimidate and rape her, further menacing her with severe repercussions if she spoke out. Authorities have initiated a probe under relevant sections of the IPC.

