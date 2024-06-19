Sub Inspector Arrested for Alleged Rape of Woman Constable in Telangana

A Sub Inspector was detained on Wednesday in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana, for the alleged rape of a woman head constable, according to local police sources.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 15 in a guest room of an irrigation project where the accused works at Kaleswaram police station, along with the female victim.

In her filed complaint, the woman claimed the SI wielded a revolver to intimidate and rape her, further menacing her with severe repercussions if she spoke out. Authorities have initiated a probe under relevant sections of the IPC.

