Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter, Two Security Personnel Injured

In a major development in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, two terrorists were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries during an encounter on Wednesday, officials reported.

The security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in Watergam early Wednesday morning following credible information about terrorist presence in the area, according to officials.

The situation escalated when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire. A senior police official confirmed that two bodies were sighted at the scene of the conflict but have not yet been retrieved. During the firefight, a police officer and an army jawan were injured.

