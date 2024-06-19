Left Menu

Key TTP Commander Hakimullah Killed in Afghanistan Amid Ceasefire with Pakistan

Abdul Manan alias Hakimullah, a senior commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has been killed by unknown assailants in Afghanistan's Kunar province. This incident occurs amid a three-day ceasefire between the TTP and Pakistan during the Eid al-Adha festival. Hakimullah was instrumental in TTP activities in the region.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Abdul Manan alias Hakimullah, a senior commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was killed by unknown attackers in Afghanistan's Kunar province. This incident transpired during the TTP's three-day ceasefire with Pakistan during the Eid al-Adha festival.

Hakimullah, a key member of TTP's powerful Malakand faction, was killed in Chaghasarai, Kunar province, close to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials confirmed. His death is considered a significant blow to the TTP, which has been locked in conflict with Pakistani authorities.

Hakimullah was known for his pivotal role in orchestrating various terrorist activities, including target killings and extortion. His death highlights the ongoing internal conflicts within the TTP and other militant groups operating in the region.

