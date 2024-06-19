Tragedy in N'Djamena: Explosions at Military Depot Claim Nine Lives

A tragic event unfolded in N'Djamena, Chad's capital, as explosions at a military ammunition depot claimed nine lives and left over 40 injured, according to a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

Abderaman Koulamallah, the spokesperson, detailed that 46 individuals are receiving medical treatment for a range of injuries following the devastating explosions in the Goudji district. Reports indicate that the blasts, which began just before midnight on Tuesday, lasted for more than 30 minutes. Nearby buildings trembled as ammunition was ejected from the depot with explosive force.

Witnesses described frantic efforts to combat the ensuing fire and aid the wounded. The night sky was illuminated by the fire, and thick smoke covered the clouds in the West African nation.

In a Facebook post, President Mahamat Deby Itno expressed his condolences and promised a thorough investigation into the incident. Panic initially gripped residents, with some fearing an armed attack. However, the situation was eventually brought under control with security and medical personnel deployed to the scene.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid the affected area, which is now secured by forces gathering scattered artillery. Many displaced residents are urging the government for urgent assistance amidst the tragedy.

Chad has been experiencing political instability, which some experts believe could be linked to this devastating explosion. Cameron Hudson from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies indicated that the event could be seen as a concerning message to Chad's government amid both internal and regional tensions.

