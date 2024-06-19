Putin Gifts Second Aurus Limousine to Kim Jong-Un Amid Strengthening Ties

In a significant gesture marking strengthened ties between Russia and North Korea, President Vladimir Putin gifted a second Aurus luxury limousine to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on Wednesday. The high-profile visit, which coincides with the 24th anniversary of Putin's last visit to Pyongyang, has raised international concerns regarding their increasing military cooperation.

Upon arriving in North Korea during the early hours, Putin pledged that Russia and North Korea would support each other in the event of an attack, signifying a deepening of their strategic partnership. During the visit, the two leaders exchanged gifts, with Putin presenting a luxury Aurus car and a tea set to Kim, according to Russian state media.

The rare bilateral meeting concluded with Putin taking the North Korean leader for a spin in the Russian-manufactured Aurus, underscoring the strong personal rapport between the two leaders amidst ongoing global tensions.