Jihadi Fighters Settle in Nigeria's Kainji Lake National Park: A New Security Crisis
The new report reveals that jihadi fighters from the Sahel region have settled in Nigeria's Kainji Lake National Park, escalating security threats in the area. This move signifies the first connection between al-Qaida-linked militants from the Sahel and local extremist groups, posing a significant danger to both human residents and wildlife.
Jihadi fighters who had long operated in Africa's volatile Sahel region have settled in northwestern Nigeria after crossing from neighbouring Benin, according to a new report released on Wednesday. This marks the latest trend in the militants' migration to wealthier West African coastal nations.
Believed to be linked to al-Qaida, the extremists recently crossed over from Benin's hard-hit northern region and have settled in the Kainji Lake National Park, one of Nigeria's largest and most threatened parks, as indicated in a report by the Clingendael Institute think tank.
Residents near the park informed The Associated Press that the area, previously a tourism centre known for its fast-declining lion population, has been closed for over a year due to security threats from armed groups. "Before, it was like a tourism centre, but now, people find it difficult to pass through there," said John Yerima, a local resident.
