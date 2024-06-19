Jihadi Fighters Settle in Nigeria's Kainji Lake National Park: A New Security Crisis

Jihadi fighters who had long operated in Africa's volatile Sahel region have settled in northwestern Nigeria after crossing from neighbouring Benin, according to a new report released on Wednesday. This marks the latest trend in the militants' migration to wealthier West African coastal nations.

Believed to be linked to al-Qaida, the extremists recently crossed over from Benin's hard-hit northern region and have settled in the Kainji Lake National Park, one of Nigeria's largest and most threatened parks, as indicated in a report by the Clingendael Institute think tank.

Residents near the park informed The Associated Press that the area, previously a tourism centre known for its fast-declining lion population, has been closed for over a year due to security threats from armed groups. "Before, it was like a tourism centre, but now, people find it difficult to pass through there," said John Yerima, a local resident.

