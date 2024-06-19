Left Menu

Jihadi Fighters Settle in Nigeria's Kainji Lake National Park: A New Security Crisis

The new report reveals that jihadi fighters from the Sahel region have settled in Nigeria's Kainji Lake National Park, escalating security threats in the area. This move signifies the first connection between al-Qaida-linked militants from the Sahel and local extremist groups, posing a significant danger to both human residents and wildlife.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:32 IST
Jihadi Fighters Settle in Nigeria's Kainji Lake National Park: A New Security Crisis
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Jihadi fighters who had long operated in Africa's volatile Sahel region have settled in northwestern Nigeria after crossing from neighbouring Benin, according to a new report released on Wednesday. This marks the latest trend in the militants' migration to wealthier West African coastal nations.

Believed to be linked to al-Qaida, the extremists recently crossed over from Benin's hard-hit northern region and have settled in the Kainji Lake National Park, one of Nigeria's largest and most threatened parks, as indicated in a report by the Clingendael Institute think tank.

Residents near the park informed The Associated Press that the area, previously a tourism centre known for its fast-declining lion population, has been closed for over a year due to security threats from armed groups. "Before, it was like a tourism centre, but now, people find it difficult to pass through there," said John Yerima, a local resident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024