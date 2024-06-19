Left Menu

Thales Strengthens Military Ties with Ukraine Through Key Defense Deals

France's defense company Thales has signed three significant deals with Ukraine aimed at boosting the delivery of military gear. The agreements, which involve cooperation in areas like Electronic Warfare and Tactical Communications, include a joint venture and the co-development of a drone system with FRDM.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:39 IST
Thales Strengthens Military Ties with Ukraine Through Key Defense Deals
AI Generated Representative Image

France's Thales has signed three deals with Ukraine including one announcing an intention to create a joint venture in the country that will boost delivery of military gear, the defence company said on Wednesday.

The deals were signed under the aegis of France's Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries, Thales said in a statement. "Domains of cooperation include Electronic Warfare, Tactical Communications, Air Defence Systems and radars, as well as Unmanned Aircraft Systems," it added.

Thales is one of France's leading suppliers of military equipment. France has backed Kyiv in its war against Russia including through sending military gear. In late May it announced plans to send trainers to the country despite concerns of some allies. Besides the planned joint venture and another deal to help Ukraine cut repair times of electronic warfare gear, Thales also inked a deal with Ukraine's FRDM aiming to co-develop and manufacture a drone system capable of releasing munitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024