Minister Ojing Tasing Vows to Eradicate Funds Misuse in Arunachal's Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Departments

Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Ojing Tasing, has taken a firm stance on eradicating the misuse of funds in his departments. He vowed to make both departments exemplary in the state.

Tasing, a first-time minister, expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his trust in him to lead the two pivotal departments. He mentioned that his initial step would involve identifying the underlying issues within the departments.

"I will convene a meeting with officials soon to review the pros and cons and strategize based on set goals," Tasing said.

The Rural Development Department has long faced accusations of fund mismanagement, especially in schemes like MGNREGA and PMKSY. Additionally, the Panchayati Raj Department has been accused of siphoning Rs 571 crore, allegations brought to light by the People's Party of Arunachal through RTI.

"This will be an acid test for me to streamline these departments and restore their integrity. I shall work diligently and fulfil the tasks Chief Minister has assigned," Tasing stated to PTI. He emphasized his commitment to eliminating corruption.

"I will implement innovative ideas to streamline both departments and establish mechanisms to prevent fund misuse. Addressing existing problems promptly will ensure smooth operations," Tasing added.

He aims for a 'Viksit Arunachal' adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principles of Speed, Scale, Scope, and Standards. Following the first cabinet meeting post-swearing-in on June 13, a 100-day development target was set.

"We shall focus on the cabinet's goals to meet the people's expectations," Tasing concluded. The BJP has returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, securing 46 out of 60 assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)