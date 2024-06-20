Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Tillu Tajpuriya Gang Sharpshooter After Intense Encounter

Delhi Police have arrested Sumit, an alleged sharpshooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, in Rohini following a short encounter. Sumit had jumped parole in a murder case and was also wanted in another. The notorious gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail by rival gang members last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:59 IST
Sumit
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police apprehended Sumit, an alleged sharpshooter associated with the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang, in Rohini after an intense brief encounter, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Sumit had evaded capture by jumping parole following his involvement in a murder case registered at the Kanjhawla police station. Additionally, he was a prime suspect in another murder case at the Alipur police station, according to police reports.

This arrest comes after the dramatic killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar Jail by rival gang members last year, highlighting the ongoing gang-related violence plaguing Delhi.

