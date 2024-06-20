Supreme Court Seeks Responses on NEET-UG 2024 Irregularities

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and additional parties concerning petitions to cancel NEET-UG 2024 and to initiate a court-supervised investigation into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti, has also requested responses from various parties on distinct pleas filed by the NTA, aiming to transfer several pending petitions from high courts to the Supreme Court.

These pleas are scheduled for a hearing on July 8. One notable petition, submitted by 20 students who appeared for the exam, seeks an order directing the NTA to re-conduct the test.

In an earlier hearing about grievances over the NEET-UG 2024, held on June 18, the apex court emphasized that even minimal negligence (0.001 per cent) in the exam's conduct should be rigorously addressed.

The NTA conducted the nationwide pre-medical entrance test on May 5 at 4,750 centers, with around 24 lakh candidates participating. Previous hearings have included calls for a CBI investigation into allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)