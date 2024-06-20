Arunachal Pradesh Government Announces Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

In a recent move, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle affecting various high-ranking officials. Kaling Tayeng, a 1998 batch IAS officer, has been appointed Principal Secretary (Election), according to an official order.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, also noted that Vivek Pandey would replace Pawan Kumar Sain as Commissioner, Urban Affairs (Urban Development, Town Planning, Urban Local Bodies, Housing). Sain will transition to Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, while also holding an additional charge as Commissioner, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, taking over from Audesh Kumar Singh.

Key changes also include new roles for Sadhana Deori, Amjad Tak, Saugat Biwas, and others in several critical sectors including industries, education, and technology. The reorganization underscores the government's strategic adjustments to enhance administrative efficiency and governance across the state.

