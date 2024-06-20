Major Success: Security Forces Neutralize Pakistani LeT Terrorists in Baramulla

In a major security operation, two Pakistani terrorists, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were eliminated in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The terrorists, identified as Usman and Umar, were natives of Pakistan and had been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020, according to Brigadier Deepak Dev, Commander of the 5 Sector Rashtriya Rifles.

The encounter began on Wednesday when security forces, acting on intelligence, launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla. The operation escalated when the terrorists opened fire, resulting in an intense firefight that led to their neutralization. Two security personnel sustained injuries during the operation.

Brigadier Dev highlighted that the operation is a significant success for the security forces, attributing the achievement to the vigilant and cooperative local population. He assured that security forces would continue their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region of Kashmir.

