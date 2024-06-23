Niger's Struggle: Oil Pipeline Dreams Threatened by Diplomatic and Security Crises

Niger's efforts to transform into an oil-exporting powerhouse are jeopardized by internal security dilemmas and diplomatic tensions with neighboring Benin. The challenges began following last year's coup, which toppled Niger's democratic government.

The 1,930-kilometer pipeline, backed by China, runs from Niger's Agadem oil field to Benin's port of Cotonou. Intended to boost oil production nearly fivefold, the USD 400 million project has stalled due to diplomatic discord and internal threats.

Rebel groups, unhappy with the Chinese deal, attacked the pipeline, further complicating Niger's precarious situation. The ensuing political and economic instability casts doubt on the projected rapid economic growth, leaving both Niger and Benin in a strained economic state.

