Karnal Singh's Guide to Internal Security: A Must-Read for Civil Services Aspirants

Former ED Director Karnal Singh has authored a comprehensive book on internal security for UPSC and state civil services exam aspirants. Covering topics like LWE, terrorism, cyber crime, and money laundering, the 353-page book also delves into AFSPA and digital data protection laws. This book serves as a crucial resource for understanding India's security challenges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:46 IST
Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Karnal Singh has authored an extensive book targeting UPSC and state civil services aspirants, concentrating on the nuances of internal security.

This 353-page tome unravels the history, current scenario, and emerging challenges across sectors such as Left Wing Extremism (LWE), terrorism in regions including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, radicalisation, anti-terror laws, cyber crime, digital data protection, money laundering, and terror financing.

The book, originally launched last year and now set for a revised edition, elaborates on India's internal security architecture, encapsulating its challenges and the impact of evolving technologies. Key sections also focus on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), digital data protection laws, and the role of media and social networking in security.

Singh, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired in 2018 after heading the ED for over three years. His earlier roles included leading the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Delhi Police Special Cell. In 2020, Singh released his first book, 'Batla House: An Encounter That Shook the Nation.'

