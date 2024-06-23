Left Menu

Teen Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat On Dubai-bound Flight

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for sending a hoax email claiming a bomb was planted on a Dubai-bound flight from Delhi. Influenced by similar reports, the boy's actions led to airport security protocols being enacted. The boy was later traced, apprehended in Uttranchal, and handed over to his parents.

Updated: 23-06-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:12 IST
A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly sending a hoax email to Delhi Airport, falsely claiming that a bomb was planted on a Dubai-bound flight, police revealed on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Usha Rangnani, stated that the boy sent the email 'just for fun' after being influenced by the news of another teenager making a similar threat a few days earlier.

The incident occurred on Monday, leading to high alert at the airport and the launch of safety protocols. An investigation traced the email to Pithoragarh, Uttranchal, where the boy was identified and apprehended. He was later handed over to his parents.

