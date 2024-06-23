Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Interim Bail to Businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in Excise Scam Case

The Delhi High Court has denied interim bail to businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise scam. Pillai had sought bail on medical grounds, but the court found he was receiving adequate treatment in jail. The case involves significant political and business figures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:17 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Interim Bail to Businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in Excise Scam Case
The Delhi High Court has declined interim bail for Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, who is held in judicial custody over the alleged Delhi Excise scam. Justice Ravinder Dudeja noted that Pillai is getting adequate medical care in jail.

Pillai requested interim bail on medical grounds, citing the need for a 21-day panchkarma therapy. However, the court maintained that Pillai should adhere to the treatment suggested by the jail doctors. The court dismissed the application, emphasizing the necessity of medical grounds for seeking bail.

Pillai's counsel argued his condition was not improving with the current treatment, while the ED's counsel countered that there was no expert recommendation for panchkarma therapy. The court concluded there was sufficient medical provision in jail, underscoring that the jail authorities are responsible for the inmate's healthcare.

