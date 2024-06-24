Tragic Factory Fire Near Seoul Claims Multiple Lives

In a tragic turn of events, fire officials have uncovered eight bodies from the ashes of a factory fire near Seoul. According to Fire Official Kim Jin-young, the bodies have been retrieved and transferred to a hospital for further processes.

Earlier, Yonhap news agency had reported a grim toll of 20 dead, sparking widespread concern. Kim had earlier briefed the public through a televised announcement, revealing that the rescue operations at Hwaseong factory—located just south of Seoul—are in full swing.

Alarmingly, 23 individuals, including Chinese nationals, remain unaccounted for. South Korean media sources reported that approximately 67 employees were present when the fire erupted, raising fears and prompting a frantic search for survivors.

