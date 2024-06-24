AIADMK Demands Action Amid Spurious Liquor Tragedy in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide an explanation for the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi, which has resulted in over 50 fatalities.

In a massive state-wide protest led from here, Palaniswami, a former chief minister, condemned the chaotic scenes in Karunapuram related to the distillation and sale of the illicit liquor and criticized the ruling DMK dispensation.

Palaniswami alleged that his party members faced obstructions throughout Tamil Nadu in participating in these protests, pointing to democratic suppression by the DMK regime.

