AIADMK Demands Action Amid Spurious Liquor Tragedy in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded an explanation from Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin regarding the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi. Leading state-wide protests, Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for failing to curb illicit liquor, resulting in over 50 deaths.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide an explanation for the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi, which has resulted in over 50 fatalities.
In a massive state-wide protest led from here, Palaniswami, a former chief minister, condemned the chaotic scenes in Karunapuram related to the distillation and sale of the illicit liquor and criticized the ruling DMK dispensation.
Palaniswami alleged that his party members faced obstructions throughout Tamil Nadu in participating in these protests, pointing to democratic suppression by the DMK regime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran's Turbulent Presidential Race: Candidates Approved Amid Tragedy
Tragedy in Dhanpur: Constable’s Son Found Dead After Ransom Demand
Tragedy Strikes: Rickshaw Puller Dies in North Delhi Accident
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims' Bus in Jammu and Kashmir: President Murmu Offers Condolences
Terrorist Attack on Pilgrims: West Bengal CM Demands Probe into Bus Tragedy