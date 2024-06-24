Left Menu

US Military in Africa: Strategic Shifts Amid Rising Extremist Threats

The US military's withdrawal from Niger and Chad and potential troop relocations within West Africa are critical topics as top US military officials attend a defence conference. The growing influence of Russian mercenaries in the region complicates US efforts to maintain strategic military relationships with African nations.

PTI | Gaborone | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:59 IST
  • Botswana

In the midst of a volatile security landscape, the US military's strategic recalibration in Africa has come to the fore. With troop withdrawals from Niger and Chad, the potential repositioning of forces within West Africa is a key issue at a recent defence conference.

General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, underscores the urgency of this moment. As the US pulls 1,000 troops from crucial bases in Niger, the region's shifting allegiances pose a challenge.

Brown and other officials stress dialogue with African counterparts to adapt strategies that respect local solutions. The overarching question remains how to manage extremist threats as military relationships evolve.

