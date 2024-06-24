Rajasthan High Court Issues Notices Over NEET-UG Irregularities Allegations

In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to the National Testing Agency and the central government, calling for their responses to petitions seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam amid allegations of irregularities.

The court has set the hearing for July 10, just two days after the Supreme Court is scheduled to address similar petitions requesting the exam's cancellation and a court-monitored investigation.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain, considering the seriousness of the matter, has scheduled the hearing following a session in which four petitions were reviewed. Petitioners argue that the NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, was marred by significant irregularities and are demanding a retest.

