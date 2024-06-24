Rajasthan High Court Issues Notices Over NEET-UG Irregularities Allegations
The Rajasthan High Court issued notices to the National Testing Agency and the Centre concerning petitions demanding the cancellation of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam due to alleged irregularities. Scheduled hearings will occur on July 10, following similar Supreme Court petitions. Petitioners request an exam retake.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to the National Testing Agency and the central government, calling for their responses to petitions seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam amid allegations of irregularities.
The court has set the hearing for July 10, just two days after the Supreme Court is scheduled to address similar petitions requesting the exam's cancellation and a court-monitored investigation.
Justice Ashok Kumar Jain, considering the seriousness of the matter, has scheduled the hearing following a session in which four petitions were reviewed. Petitioners argue that the NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, was marred by significant irregularities and are demanding a retest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over NEET-UG Exam Irregularities
Students Demand Probe into NEET Exam Irregularities
Meta's Legal Battle: Facebook Faces Supreme Court Over Data Misuse Allegations
Priyanka Gandhi Slams NEET Irregularities, Demands Serious Reform
NEET-UG row: "We have hopes from Supreme Court," says Physics Wallah CEO