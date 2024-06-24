Left Menu

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna Remanded in CID Custody

A court has remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in CID custody till July 1st following his arrest for alleged sexual abuse. The CID sought his custody for further investigation after a 14-day judicial remand was initially ordered.

Updated: 24-06-2024 16:17 IST
Suraj Revanna
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a court in the city has remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna to the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) until July 1st. The arrest is in connection with an alleged sexual abuse case involving a man.

The CID presented Revanna before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge on Sunday night, who then ordered a 14-day judicial custody. However, the CID approached the court on Monday seeking Revanna's custody for further investigation into the matter.

This move comes as part of an ongoing effort to dig deeper into the allegations and gather substantial evidence. The case has garnered significant attention, and the outcome of the investigation will be closely monitored.

