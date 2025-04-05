Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Suicide, Allegations, and Legal Scrutiny

The political landscape in Karnataka is embroiled in controversy following the alleged suicide of BJP functionary Vinay Somaiah, aged 40, from Kodagu. Somaiah had accused Congress leaders of harassment in a death note posted on a WhatsApp group, prompting demands from the BJP to name two Congress MLAs in the FIR.

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the law is impartial and necessary actions will be taken. The FIR registered on the basis of Somaiah's brother's complaint does not mention the names of Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda, fueling political tensions, though their names were in the handwritten complaint.

Investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of the case being handed over to the CID if deemed necessary. Somaiah's note mentioned previous legal troubles stemming from comments against Ponnanna in a WhatsApp group. Meanwhile, another inquiry is being conducted into the alleged gold smuggling involvement of a DGP-ranked officer's stepdaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)