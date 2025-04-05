Left Menu

Tragic Discoveries in Karnataka: Mill Worker and Road Accident Victims

In Ballari, Karnataka, a mill worker was found dead with injuries, sparking a murder investigation. In a separate Kalaburagi incident, five died when a van hit a truck. Police probe both cases.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Ballari district of Karnataka as a mill worker was discovered dead, according to state police on Saturday. The worker's wife, Neelaveni, found her husband naked with injury marks on his head, shoulder, and ear, leading to a murder investigation under Section 103.

Neelaveni had lodged a complaint on April 4, 2025, after her husband went missing. She was informed about the discovery of his body the next day. Ballari Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani confirmed the registration of the FIR and the ongoing investigation into the case.

In a separate tragedy, five individuals lost their lives while ten others suffered injuries when a van collided with a parked truck in the Kalaburagi district at 3:30 AM. The deceased, identified as residents of Bagalkote, have led Kalaburagi police to initiate an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

