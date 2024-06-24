Nadda Slams Congress for Silence on Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy

BJP chief J P Nadda has criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the party's silence on the recent hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu. The incident, resulting in 56 deaths and the hospitalization of 159 individuals, has been labeled as a man-made disaster by Nadda.

Nadda alleged a connection between the ruling DMK-INDI alliance and the illicit liquor mafia, suggesting this nexus as the cause behind the tragedy. He noted that the ghastly images and aftermath from Karunapuram village have shaken the nation.

He urged Kharge to press for a CBI investigation, remove the State Prohibition and Excise Minister and enhance compensation for the victims' families. Nadda emphasized that such disasters demand response beyond party lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)