Graphic Designer's Revenge Plot Foiled: Arrests Made

A 30-year-old female graphic designer has been arrested along with an accomplice for attempting to burn her ex-boyfriend's face in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, a local officer reported on Monday.

The woman sought revenge against her ex-boyfriend, also her colleague, after he jilted her and got engaged to another woman, according to the officer's statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram disclosed that Omkar, a 24-year-old graphic designer, was attacked on June 19 in Ranhola by three individuals who cut him with a knife in several places.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle, carried out the violent attack but fled the scene before completing their acid attack plan.

Using CCTV footage and call records, police identified the woman and the attackers. A trap was set at Dwarka Mor on June 23, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Vikash. Interrogation revealed that the woman had paid the men Rs 30,000 to carry out the attack.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was reportedly incensed by her ex-boyfriend's engagement and planned the attack in retaliation. She is said to have provided the attackers with a bottle of acid and coerced them into the assault.

Police continue to search for the remaining suspects involved in the crime.

