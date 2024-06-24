Kuki-Zo Community Rallies for Separate Administration in Manipur
Thousands from the Kuki-Zo community protested in Manipur's Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts, pressing for a separate administration and objecting to the cancellation of the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar. A memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for a political solution and lasting peace.
Thousands from the Kuki-Zo community staged rallies across Manipur's Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts, demanding a solution to ongoing violence and a separate administration.
Protesters also voiced dissent against the cancellation of the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar, which was scrapped in February as part of border security measures.
In their quest for peace and political resolve, the community handed over a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner.
