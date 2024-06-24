Kuki-Zo Community Rallies for Separate Administration in Manipur

Thousands from the Kuki-Zo community staged rallies across Manipur's Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts, demanding a solution to ongoing violence and a separate administration.

Protesters also voiced dissent against the cancellation of the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar, which was scrapped in February as part of border security measures.

In their quest for peace and political resolve, the community handed over a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner.

