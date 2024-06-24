Gujarat's Crackdown: Rs 9,600 Crore Drug Seizure and 2,600 Arrests

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Gujarat has seized a staggering 87,000 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 9,600 crore over the past four years, resulting in the arrest of 2,600 individuals, stated state minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Speaking at the launch of a rigorous anti-drugs campaign led by the Gujarat police, Minister Sanghavi revealed that 251 cases have been registered and 353 individuals apprehended this year alone. The campaign aims to extend the fight against drugs from urban areas to rural locales. ADGP rank officials will adopt districts to spearhead awareness programs and assess progress monthly.

According to police data, between 2021 and June 2024, 2,607 suspects were arrested, and narcotics worth Rs 9,679 crore were confiscated. This figure excludes contraband seized by central agencies. Sanghavi highlighted the plan to organize district-level awareness initiatives involving schools, colleges, religious places, and social media influencers. He criticized other states for their lack of action and attributed the flak Gujarat receives to political agendas.

Commending the relentless efforts of the state's officers, Sanghavi recounted how international drug smugglers from Pakistan are now forced to jettison their consignments into the sea to avoid capture. Officers often spend days at sea, following tips to intercept these narcotics. Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay added that 105 personnel have received Rs 16 lakhs in cash rewards under the state's Narco Reward Policy.

