Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life, Injures Three in Afzalgarh
A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were severely injured when lightning struck near the Ramganga bridge in Afzalgarh. The victims were returning from a funeral when the incident occurred. One was declared dead at the hospital, while the others remain in critical condition.
In a tragic incident near the Ramganga bridge in Afzalgarh, a 32-year-old man lost his life while three others suffered severe burn injuries after being struck by lightning, local police reported on Monday.
The unfortunate event happened as the four men, traveling on two motorcycles, were on their way back from a funeral in the Mubarakpur Gawadi area.
Circle Officer Afzalgarh, Archana Singh, confirmed that the men were rushed to a hospital in Dhampur where doctors declared one of them dead. The deceased has been identified as Rupendra, while the conditions of Arvind, Anil, and Omprakash remain critical.
