Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life, Injures Three in Afzalgarh

In a tragic incident near the Ramganga bridge in Afzalgarh, a 32-year-old man lost his life while three others suffered severe burn injuries after being struck by lightning, local police reported on Monday.

The unfortunate event happened as the four men, traveling on two motorcycles, were on their way back from a funeral in the Mubarakpur Gawadi area.

Circle Officer Afzalgarh, Archana Singh, confirmed that the men were rushed to a hospital in Dhampur where doctors declared one of them dead. The deceased has been identified as Rupendra, while the conditions of Arvind, Anil, and Omprakash remain critical.

