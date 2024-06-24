Left Menu

Gunmen Demand Rs 5 Crore at Haryana Car Dealership

Three armed men opened fire outside a car dealership in Hisar, Haryana, demanding Rs 5 crore. They left a note for the owner and fled. Police suspect the involvement of a criminal gang and have initiated an investigation. Congress MP Kumari Selja criticized the BJP government's handling of law and order.

Updated: 24-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:21 IST
Three unidentified men opened fire outside a car dealership in Haryana's Hisar, demanding Rs 5 crore from its owner, police reported on Monday.

A video of the afternoon incident has surfaced on social media, showing the trio, two with covered faces, leaving the showroom. According to police, the culprits arrived on a motorcycle and left a note for the owner before firing shots and escaping.

Inspector Risal Singh of Hisar police indicated the men were suspected gang members and confirmed ongoing investigations. In a similar May 2023 case, three suspects were arrested for attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from a local eatery owner. Congress MP Kumari Selja criticized the BJP's handling of public safety following the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

