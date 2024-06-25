Chaos in Assagao: Property Dispute Leads to Arrests and Kidnapping

In a dramatic turn of events, Goa police have arrested two individuals and are on the lookout for additional suspects in the wake of the partial bulldozing of a one-storey house in Assagao village. This incident, allegedly tied to a property dispute, has rattled the local community.

The apprehended individuals include Arshad Khwaja, a man from near Panaji who claims ownership of the disputed property, along with the bulldozer driver. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mapusa, Sandesh Chodankar, confirmed the arrests and ongoing search operations.

The controversy erupted following a complaint by Prinsha Agarwadekar, who reported the partial demolition of her home and the kidnapping of her husband Pradeep and son Prince on Saturday morning. The complainant has accused a Mumbai-based woman of masterminding the demolition and abduction over the property ownership in North Goa's Assagao village.

In his response, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the public that no one involved would be spared, promising imminent results in the investigation. Director General of Police Jaspal Singh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the dedication of police teams working on the case, both within Goa and in other cities.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has called for the arrest of the principal suspect within 24 hours of a Congress delegation's visit to the village. The Congress party has also pledged to crowdfund financial support for the affected family to help them rebuild their home.

