MCD Superintendent and Worker Arrested for Bribery in Delhi

The Anti-Corruption Branch arrested two individuals, including an MCD superintendent, for allegedly accepting a bribe to regularise the services of a sanitation worker in east Delhi. The accused, Ritesh Kumar and Jal Singh, were caught red-handed. Both have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:32 IST
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has apprehended two men, including a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) superintendent, on charges of bribery. Allegedly, the bribe was for regularising a sanitation worker's employment in east Delhi.

According to ACB's Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma, the accused are Labour Welfare Superintendent Ritesh Kumar and sanitation worker Jal Singh. The arrest followed a tip-off from a retired sanitation worker who reported that Kumar had demanded Rs 20,000 through Singh to approve his wife's application for regularisation.

A sting operation was conducted, leading to the arrest as the suspects were caught red-handed accepting the bribe. Both individuals are now booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and are undergoing interrogation.

