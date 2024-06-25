Delhi BJP Marks Emergency Anniversary as ‘Black Day’

The Delhi BJP marked the 49th anniversary of the Emergency's imposition as a 'black day' on Tuesday. The party honored those detained during this period through various organized events.

Senior leaders like V Satish, Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and MP Bansuri Swaraj recognized the sacrifices of the detainees. A photo exhibition in Connaught Place, inaugurated by Sachdeva, depicted the atrocities committed during the Emergency, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in attendance.

Sachdeva also paid respect to senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence for enduring the 'atrocities' during this dark chapter and for his commitment to democracy, according to a Delhi BJP statement.

