BJP Leaders Arrested in Murder Case: Tension Escalates in Chhattisgarh
A BJP leader and his relatives were arrested in Chhattisgarh for their alleged role in a transporter's murder. The incident occurred during a clash over coal transportation control. Following the arrest, local BJP figures involved were expelled from the party, leading to heightened tensions and increased police presence in the area.
Twelve individuals, including a BJP leader and his relatives, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for their alleged involvement in the murder of transporter Rohit Jaiswal, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
Jaiswal was fatally stabbed in a dispute over coal transportation control from the South Eastern Coalfields Limited's Saraipali-Budbud mine. This led to the booking of 16 individuals, including an SECL official, with a dozen arrests made on Saturday night. Among those detained were local BJP chief Roshan Singh Thakur and his relatives.
Following the murder, tension gripped Pali town, necessitating a large police deployment. Complaints from the deceased's family and locals about police inaction prompted the transfer of Pali station's SHO. Additionally, the BJP expelled Thakur and another party official amid serious accusations related to the incident.
