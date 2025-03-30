Left Menu

BJP Leaders Arrested in Murder Case: Tension Escalates in Chhattisgarh

A BJP leader and his relatives were arrested in Chhattisgarh for their alleged role in a transporter's murder. The incident occurred during a clash over coal transportation control. Following the arrest, local BJP figures involved were expelled from the party, leading to heightened tensions and increased police presence in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:54 IST
BJP Leaders Arrested in Murder Case: Tension Escalates in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve individuals, including a BJP leader and his relatives, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for their alleged involvement in the murder of transporter Rohit Jaiswal, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Jaiswal was fatally stabbed in a dispute over coal transportation control from the South Eastern Coalfields Limited's Saraipali-Budbud mine. This led to the booking of 16 individuals, including an SECL official, with a dozen arrests made on Saturday night. Among those detained were local BJP chief Roshan Singh Thakur and his relatives.

Following the murder, tension gripped Pali town, necessitating a large police deployment. Complaints from the deceased's family and locals about police inaction prompted the transfer of Pali station's SHO. Additionally, the BJP expelled Thakur and another party official amid serious accusations related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025