Ex-Post Office Manager Rejects Apology in Faulty Software Scandal

Former Post Office manager Seema Misra has rejected the apology of Gareth Jenkins, the Fujitsu engineer whose evidence contributed to her wrongful conviction due to faulty accounting software. Misra, who was wrongfully imprisoned while pregnant, had her conviction overturned in April 2021.

At the ongoing public inquiry, Misra described Jenkins' apology as 'too little, too late'. She emphasized the severe ordeal she went through and criticized Jenkins for not apologizing sooner. The inquiry has also revealed written statements from Jenkins and former Post Office Managing Director David Smith. Both have expressed regret for their roles in Misra's wrongful conviction, but Misra remains unmoved by their apologies.

The UK government, which owns Post Office Ltd, has paid substantial compensation to affected sub-postmasters. A public inquiry is expected to conclude in July, and recent legislative measures aim to exonerate those wrongfully convicted due to the faulty Horizon IT system.

