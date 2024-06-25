India and Africa: Deep-Rooted Ties and Future Aspirations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described India-Africa ties as 'deep-rooted' and placed Africa at the 'top of our priorities' during his address on Africa Day celebrations. Jaishankar highlighted that New Delhi looks forward to a mutually beneficial and respectful relationship in the spirit of 'Vishwa Bandhu'.

In his speech, Jaishankar noted India's expanded diplomatic footprint in Africa, with 45 Indian missions now on the continent, reflecting the heightened focus on collaborative engagements in sectors ranging from education to infrastructure.

Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 statement, Jaishankar reiterated India's dedicated partnership, emphasizing emotional bonds and shared solidarity over mere strategic and economic benefits. He underscored the significance of people-to-people ties and the importance of investing in local capacity and opportunities within Africa.

