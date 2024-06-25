Governor R N Ravi's Call to Action: Tackling Tamil Nadu's Drug and Illicit Alcohol Problem
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi calls for disrupting the supply of drugs and illicit alcohol, emphasizing the serious nature of the problem and criticizing the state's administration for being in denial. He urges civil society to play a crucial role in combating these social evils during the national awareness campaign launch.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the state's struggle with drugs and illicit alcohol, questioning potential administrative connivance. He called for a strong disruption in the supply chains, emphasizing the critical role civil societies must play in this battle.
Speaking at the launch of the national awareness campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi criticized the state's administration for being in a denial mode despite parent complaints about rampant drug availability. The governor pointed out a worrying pattern: while parents are aware, enforcement agencies seem oblivious, exacerbating the issue.
Highlighting past tragedies due to illicit liquor and international drug cartels' involvement, he stressed the importance of confronting the problem directly, without political interference, to secure a safer future for the state's youth.
