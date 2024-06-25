Left Menu

Chinar Corps Commander Praises Troops after Successful Operation in Uri

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar Corps Commander, commended the troops for their high standards of combat readiness and for a successful operation in the Uri sector, where an infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were eliminated.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:12 IST
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent visit to the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army's strategic Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai praised the troops for their outstanding combat readiness and operational preparedness.

The Army's Chinar Corps made the announcement on X, highlighting the bravery and efficiency of the troops stationed near the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Ghai also lauded the successful execution of 'Operation Bajrang,' where an infiltration attempt was thwarted, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists last Saturday.

