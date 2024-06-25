Chinar Corps Commander Praises Troops after Successful Operation in Uri
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar Corps Commander, commended the troops for their high standards of combat readiness and for a successful operation in the Uri sector, where an infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were eliminated.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent visit to the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army's strategic Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai praised the troops for their outstanding combat readiness and operational preparedness.
The Army's Chinar Corps made the announcement on X, highlighting the bravery and efficiency of the troops stationed near the Line of Control (LoC).
Lt Gen Ghai also lauded the successful execution of 'Operation Bajrang,' where an infiltration attempt was thwarted, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists last Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Appoints Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman as New Army Chief
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Gen Manoj Pande as Army Chief
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Gen Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Army Chief: Govt.