Ukrainian POWs Return Home With UAE's Help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday confirmed the return of 90 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, with the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.

Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, said those brought home included servicemen who defended the Azovstal steel mill in the port of Mariupol in 2022 and others taken prisoner when Russian forces briefly captured the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

