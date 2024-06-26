Ukrainian POWs Return Home With UAE's Help
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 90 prisoners of war from Russian captivity on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates acted as an intermediary for this exchange. The returned servicemen included defenders of Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill and those captured at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.
Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, said those brought home included servicemen who defended the Azovstal steel mill in the port of Mariupol in 2022 and others taken prisoner when Russian forces briefly captured the Chernobyl nuclear plant.
