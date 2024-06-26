Left Menu

Ukrainian POWs Return Home With UAE's Help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 90 prisoners of war from Russian captivity on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates acted as an intermediary for this exchange. The returned servicemen included defenders of Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill and those captured at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:41 IST
Ukrainian POWs Return Home With UAE's Help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday confirmed the return of 90 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, with the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.

Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, said those brought home included servicemen who defended the Azovstal steel mill in the port of Mariupol in 2022 and others taken prisoner when Russian forces briefly captured the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024