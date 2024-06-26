Left Menu

Julian Assange's Freedom Deal: A Decade-Long Legal Odyssey Ends

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, is set to return to Australia after reaching a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department. The agreement concludes over a decade of legal battles, allowing Assange to avoid prison time in the U.S. Despite allegations, many view him as a press freedom advocate.

PTI | Saipan | Updated: 26-06-2024 03:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 03:32 IST
Julian Assange

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has arrived at a federal courthouse in Saipan, ahead of a much-anticipated plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department. The arrangement is expected to allow him to return to Australia.

Landing hours before his plea hearing, Assange appeared composed and deliberately avoided questions from assembled reporters. This hearing, taking place on the remote Northern Mariana Islands, marks the dramatic end of a yearslong pursuit by the U.S. government, which has been both praised and criticized globally.

Assange's plea deal, set to be finalized, means he will admit to a single felony count, effectively closing a chapter that included his prolonged detention in the United Kingdom. The deal ensures he won't face more prison time in America, recognizing the years he spent in a high-security British prison.

