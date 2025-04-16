Rugby Australia's Financial Struggles Pave Way for Brighter Future

Rugby Australia (RA) revealed a substantial A$36.80 million ($23.33 million) deficit for 2024, rooted in efforts to integrate financially struggling Super Rugby Pacific teams and support the Melbourne Rebels before their collapse.

The loss compounds a A$9.2m shortfall from 2023, when the Wallabies faced an early World Cup exit, surpassing the A$27.1m deficit recorded during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

Facing financial challenges, RA remains optimistic about future prospects. CEO Phil Waugh emphasized progress towards a sustainable model, driven by upcoming events like the 2025 Lions tour and a favorable broadcasting deal starting in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)