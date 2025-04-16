Rugby Australia's Financial Struggles Pave Way for Brighter Future
Rugby Australia announced a significant financial loss for 2024, citing costly integration efforts and team support. Despite this, the organization remains optimistic, forecasting future profits from upcoming tours and new broadcasting deals. Efforts include absorbing teams and managing debt, hinting at a promising future for Australian rugby.
- Country:
- Australia
Rugby Australia (RA) revealed a substantial A$36.80 million ($23.33 million) deficit for 2024, rooted in efforts to integrate financially struggling Super Rugby Pacific teams and support the Melbourne Rebels before their collapse.
The loss compounds a A$9.2m shortfall from 2023, when the Wallabies faced an early World Cup exit, surpassing the A$27.1m deficit recorded during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.
Facing financial challenges, RA remains optimistic about future prospects. CEO Phil Waugh emphasized progress towards a sustainable model, driven by upcoming events like the 2025 Lions tour and a favorable broadcasting deal starting in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)