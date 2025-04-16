Left Menu

Rugby Australia's Financial Struggles Pave Way for Brighter Future

Rugby Australia announced a significant financial loss for 2024, citing costly integration efforts and team support. Despite this, the organization remains optimistic, forecasting future profits from upcoming tours and new broadcasting deals. Efforts include absorbing teams and managing debt, hinting at a promising future for Australian rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:02 IST
Rugby Australia's Financial Struggles Pave Way for Brighter Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) revealed a substantial A$36.80 million ($23.33 million) deficit for 2024, rooted in efforts to integrate financially struggling Super Rugby Pacific teams and support the Melbourne Rebels before their collapse.

The loss compounds a A$9.2m shortfall from 2023, when the Wallabies faced an early World Cup exit, surpassing the A$27.1m deficit recorded during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

Facing financial challenges, RA remains optimistic about future prospects. CEO Phil Waugh emphasized progress towards a sustainable model, driven by upcoming events like the 2025 Lions tour and a favorable broadcasting deal starting in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025