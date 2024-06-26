Shots Fired: Kerala Man Arrested After Fiancee Cancels Wedding
A man in Kerala was arrested for firing an air gun at his fiancée's house after she called off their arranged marriage. The incident occurred in Kottakkal, and Abu Tahir faces charges under IPC section 308 for attempting to commit culpable homicide.
PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded in Kottakkal, Kerala, where a man fired shots at his fiancée's house after she decided to cancel their planned marriage.
Local police reported that Abu Tahir was arrested after using an air gun to attack the woman's residence late Tuesday night.
He has been charged under IPC section 308, which covers attempts to commit culpable homicide. Authorities believe the motive for the attack stemmed from the woman's decision to call off their arranged marriage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
