Kejriwal Withdraws Supreme Court Plea Amid Excise Scam Developments
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court. The plea challenged the Delhi High Court order that stayed the trial court's bail decision in a money laundering case tied to an excise scam. New developments have led Kejriwal to consider a substantial appeal.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea from the Supreme Court, which challenged a Delhi High Court's interim stay on a trial court's bail order in a money laundering case connected to the excise scam.
Representing Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi informed a vacation bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti that the high court's detailed June 25 order necessitates a substantial appeal.
Singhvi stated that ongoing developments, including Kejriwal's recent arrest by the CBI, warrant a complete recording of all relevant details in the new appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: Alamgir Alam arrested in money laundering case resigns as Cabinet Minister & CLP leader
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Resigns Amid Money Laundering Controversy
Jharkhand Minister Resigns Amid Money Laundering Scandal
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Resigns Amid Money Laundering Scandal
Delhi Court Directs AIIMS to Examine Accused in Bhushan Steel Money Laundering Case