Left Menu

Kejriwal Withdraws Supreme Court Plea Amid Excise Scam Developments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court. The plea challenged the Delhi High Court order that stayed the trial court's bail decision in a money laundering case tied to an excise scam. New developments have led Kejriwal to consider a substantial appeal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:01 IST
Kejriwal Withdraws Supreme Court Plea Amid Excise Scam Developments
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea from the Supreme Court, which challenged a Delhi High Court's interim stay on a trial court's bail order in a money laundering case connected to the excise scam.

Representing Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi informed a vacation bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti that the high court's detailed June 25 order necessitates a substantial appeal.

Singhvi stated that ongoing developments, including Kejriwal's recent arrest by the CBI, warrant a complete recording of all relevant details in the new appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024