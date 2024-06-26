Kejriwal Withdraws Supreme Court Plea Amid Excise Scam Developments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea from the Supreme Court, which challenged a Delhi High Court's interim stay on a trial court's bail order in a money laundering case connected to the excise scam.

Representing Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi informed a vacation bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti that the high court's detailed June 25 order necessitates a substantial appeal.

Singhvi stated that ongoing developments, including Kejriwal's recent arrest by the CBI, warrant a complete recording of all relevant details in the new appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)