Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Intense Doda Encounter
One terrorist was killed by security forces in a forest area in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter erupted amid intensified anti-terror operations following twin attacks. Six personnel were injured, and a reward was announced for four Pakistani terrorists believed to be operating in the area.
- Country:
- India
In the forest area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces successfully neutralized a terrorist during an ongoing encounter on Wednesday, police officials confirmed.
The intense gunfight began in Bajaad village, Gandoh area, around 9:50 AM as part of a heightened cordon and search operation by the police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This followed twin terrorist attacks in the district on June 11 and 12, which left six security personnel injured and a policeman wounded in separate incidents.
The escalated anti-terror operations led to the announcement of a Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to the capture of four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated the district. During the search in Sinoo panchayat, security forces came under heavy fire from terrorists hiding in a 'dhok' (mud house). One terrorist was eliminated in the retaliatory firing. The standoff continued as reports last emerged, with an Army helicopter providing aerial surveillance. Concurrently, a Chinese hand grenade was discovered by a patrolling party in Rajouri district.
