Family Feud Turns Deadly: Newly Married Couple Shot in Hansi

Police have arrested the brother and cousin of a newly married woman who, along with her husband, was shot dead in Hansi. Family disapproval of their marriage led to her brother Sachin and cousin Rahul committing the crime. A case is registered, and investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:12 IST
In a shocking turn of events, a newly married couple was brutally shot dead in Hansi. The police have arrested the woman's brother and cousin in connection with the crime.

Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed confirmed that Sachin, 21, from Sultanpur, and Rahul, 22, from Dariyawali, are now in custody. The couple, Meena and Tejveer, had married against her family's wishes, which resulted in this tragic act.

A case has been filed against 11 people, and further investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.

