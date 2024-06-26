Family Feud Turns Deadly: Newly Married Couple Shot in Hansi

In a shocking turn of events, a newly married couple was brutally shot dead in Hansi. The police have arrested the woman's brother and cousin in connection with the crime.

Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed confirmed that Sachin, 21, from Sultanpur, and Rahul, 22, from Dariyawali, are now in custody. The couple, Meena and Tejveer, had married against her family's wishes, which resulted in this tragic act.

A case has been filed against 11 people, and further investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.

