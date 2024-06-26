Family Feud Turns Deadly: Newly Married Couple Shot in Hansi
Police have arrested the brother and cousin of a newly married woman who, along with her husband, was shot dead in Hansi. Family disapproval of their marriage led to her brother Sachin and cousin Rahul committing the crime. A case is registered, and investigations are ongoing.
PTI | Hisar | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a newly married couple was brutally shot dead in Hansi. The police have arrested the woman's brother and cousin in connection with the crime.
Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed confirmed that Sachin, 21, from Sultanpur, and Rahul, 22, from Dariyawali, are now in custody. The couple, Meena and Tejveer, had married against her family's wishes, which resulted in this tragic act.
A case has been filed against 11 people, and further investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- family feud
- crime
- Hansi
- arrests
- murder
- investigation
- marriage conflict
- police case
- shooting
- tragedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAW President Shawn Fain Under Investigation for Alleged Retaliation
Kannada Star Darshan Under Probe in Murder Case
Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested in Murder Probe
Kannada Film Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Taken Into Custody in Shocking Murder Case
Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Questioned in Murder Case